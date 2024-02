Sorokin will patrol the road crease versus the Red Wings on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin was sharp in his last start Monday against the Stars, stopping 30 of 32 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 28-year-old netminder will face a tough challenge Thursday, as the Red Wings are red hot right now, having won six straight games while scoring a whopping 28 goals over that stretch.