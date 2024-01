Sorokin will guard the road goal Monday against Minnesota, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin has gone 2-4-1 in his past seven outings, allowing 21 goals on 216 shots during that span. In 30 games this campaign, he has a 13-9-8 record with two shutouts, a 3.15 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Wild sit 27th in the league this season with 2.81 goals per contest.