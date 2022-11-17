Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Predators.

Sorokin was a little shaky in his last start Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, surrendering three goals on just 29 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his eighth victory of the season in a matchup with a Nashville team that's averaging just 2.56 goals per game this campaign, 30th in the NHL.