Sorokin will guard the road goal Saturday against the Predators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin is coming off a 32-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto. In 29 games this season, he has supplied a 13-8-8 record with two shutouts, a 3.19 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Nashville is tied for 16th in the league with 3.17 goals per contest this campaign.