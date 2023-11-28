Sorokin will defend the road goal Tuesday against the Devils, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin is coming off a 40-save performance in Saturday's 1-0 shootout loss to Philadelphia. He has a 5-3-5 record this season with a 2.95 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 13 appearances. New Jersey ranks seventh in the league with 3.53 goals per game this campaign.