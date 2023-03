Per Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now, Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the road goal versus the Penguins on Thursday.

Sorokin has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Red Wings and the Sabres while posting an admirable 1.51 GAA and .936 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 23rd victory of the season in a road matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's 17-9-4 at home this year.