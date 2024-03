Sorokin will patrol the road crease versus the Sharks on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has been on a roll recently, picking up four straight wins while posting an admirable 1.98 GAA and .921 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 22nd victory of the season in a juicy road matchup with an awful San Jose squad that's averaging only 2.30 goals at home this year, 31st in the NHL.