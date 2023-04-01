Sorokin will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Lightning, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.
Sorokin has posted 5-0-1 record over his last six outings with a .921 save percentage. He is coming off a 25-save performance in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over Washington. Sorokin has gone 28-19-7 this season with a 2.36 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 56 appearances. Tampa Bay sits eighth in the league this campaign with 3.41 goals per game.
