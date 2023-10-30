Sorokin will patrol the home crease Monday versus Detroit, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.
Sorokin made 45 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over Ottawa. He has permitted just 14 goals on 165 shots this season en route to a 3-1-1 record. Detroit has racked up a league-leading 36 goals through nine outings this campaign.
