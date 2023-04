Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the road goal during Tuesday's must-win Game 5 against the Hurricanes.

Sorokin struggled in Sunday's Game 4, surrendering five goals on just 29 shots en route to a 5-2 home defeat. The 27-year-old goaltender will undoubtedly need to be better on the road Tuesday for the Islanders to have any chance to stave off elimination and return to New York for Game 6 on Friday.