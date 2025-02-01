Sorokin will protect the road goal versus the Lightning on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin is red-hot, having earned wins in his last five appearances. He's allowed just four goals in that span on a total of 112 shots, with one of those victories coming in relief. Sorokin will still have a tough test ahead Saturday, as the Lightning have a strong offense, though they've scored just 13 goals over their last six games.