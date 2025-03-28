Sorokin will be between the visiting pipes in Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin was pulled early in the third period Wednesday against the Canucks, giving up four goals on 19 shots. The 29-year-old has played 54 games this season, going 27-21-6 with three shutouts, a 2.76 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The Lightning tallied eight goals Thursday, giving them an average of 3.57 goals per game, second in the NHL.