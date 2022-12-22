Sorokin will guard the visiting cage against the Rangers on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.

Sorokin was outstanding Monday against the Avalanche, stopping all 46 shots, but was the hard-luck loser in a shootout. He is 10-10-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He will face the Rangers, whom he shut out earlier in the season, stopping 41 shots.