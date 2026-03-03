default-cbs-image
Sorokin will defend the road net against the Kings on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin will get the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back after David Rittich plays in Wednesday's road matchup against the Ducks. The 30-year-old Sorokin has stopped 103 of the 114 shots he has faced during his four-game winning streak. He has a 22-13-2 record this season with six shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 37 appearances. The Kings sit 29th in the league with 2.52 goals per game this campaign.

