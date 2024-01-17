Sorokin will guard the road goal Tuesday versus Winnipeg, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin played in the first two periods of Monday's 5-0 loss to Minnesota, giving up three goals on 32 shots, prior to getting the hook. He was likely pulled so that he could rest up to play again Tuesday. Sorokin has a 13-10-8 record this season with a 3.18 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 31 games played. The Jets sit 11th in the league this campaign with 3.31 goals per contest.