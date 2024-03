Sorokin will protect the home net Tuesday against St. Louis, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has stopped 74 of 80 shots during his three-game winning streak. Through 44 games played this season, he has provided a 20-13-11 record with two shutouts, a 3.06 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Blues rank 26th in the league this campaign with 2.87 goals per contest.