Sorokin will protect the home goal against the Canucks on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Sorokin struggled in his last start Saturday against the Golden Knights, surrendering five goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and get back in the win column in a tough home matchup with a Vancouver team that's averaging 3.76 goals per game on the road this year, third in the NHL.