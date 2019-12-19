Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Status quo
Sorokin is still expected to sign with the Islanders at some point after the calendar turns, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Sorokin reportedly denied Thursday that he has ever asked for a trade, going so far as to joke about it. Thomas Greiss is a free agent after the season and likely won't be re-signed which would leave Sorokin battling for the starting job with Semyon Varlamov or perhaps the Islanders would continue with the every other game philosophy they have this season in regards to who starts between the pipes. No matter what the team decides to do, it will be interesting to see if Sorokin can live up to the hype especially when you consider the outstanding numbers he has posted in the KHL.
