Sorokin made 25 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Capitals.

Sorokin limited the damage through overtime to a second-period Conor Sheary goal. He allowed Evgeny Kuznetsov to score in the first round of the shootout but stopped Washington's next two attempts to secure an important second point for the Islanders, who have built up a small cushion as the top wild card team in the East. Sorokin has led the playoff push with an 8-1-1 record in his last 10 starts.