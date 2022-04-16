Sorokin posted a 44-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

With Semyon Varlamov (illness) sidelined, Sorokin made starts in both halves of a back-to-back. He was the star of the show Friday, engaging Carey Price in a goalie duel in the latter's first game in nine months. The Islanders' offense broke through in the third period to earn Sorokin his 25th win in 47 appearances. This was also his 10th career shutout and his seventh doughnut of the year. Sorokin owns a 2.29 GAA and a .928 save percentage. The Islanders' next game is Sunday versus the Maple Leafs.