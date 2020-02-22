Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Still an Islander

Despite reports to the contrary, Sorokin remains the property of the Islanders, Darren Dreger of The Sporting News reports.

There were reports earlier on Friday that Sorokin's rights had been traded to the Blackhawks but both teams quickly denied that transaction. Sorokin is still expected to play in North America next season after having another successful season in the KHL. While the Islanders will still have Semyon Varlamov under contract next season, Thomas Greiss is expected to leave via free agency which obviously leaves a roster spot open for Sorokin to take should he prove he can play anywhere near as well at the NHL level as he has in the KHL.