Sorokin (lower body) is unavailable Saturday against the Flyers, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Sorokin will miss a second straight game as he recovers from a lower-body injury. Marcus Hogberg will get the start against the Flyers with Tristan Lennox backing him up. The Islanders will have three remaining regular-season games after Saturday -- the earliest Sorokin could return is Sunday against the Devils.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Won't play against Rangers•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Suffering from lower-body injury•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Between pipes in Music City•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Wins but gives up historic goal•