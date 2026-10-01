Sorokin made 24 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Both pucks that got past Sorokin came in the first period, the game-winner on a Toronto power play, but the 31-year-old netminder shut the door the rest of the way and at least gave the Isles a chance to mount a comeback. Sorokin has played more than 50 games and produced at least 25 wins in each of the last five seasons, and his workload doesn't figure to slack in 2026-27 with 38-year-old Semyon Varlamov and his balky knee as his main backup.