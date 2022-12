Sorokin allowed a goal on 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Sorokin didn't have to do much in the winning effort, as the Islanders outshot the Penguins 42-to-21. Still, the 27-year-old netminder was solid, and he now has back-to-back wins after dropping his previous eight starts. Sorokin improves to 12-11-1 with a .926 save percentage.