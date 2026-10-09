Sorokin stopped 22 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Sorokin came within minutes of recording a shutout before Frank Nazar scored with 2:34 remaining in regulation. The Russian netminder was particularly sharp early in the second period, denying Cole Smith on a breakaway during a sequence that required video review to determine whether the puck crossed the goal line. Sorokin has looked excellent to start the season, posting a save percentage of at least .920 in each of his three contests and going 2-1-0 with a 1.01 GAA and .965 save percentage to open the campaign.