Sorokin allowed four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Sorokin and the Islanders carried a 3-2 lead into the third period before conceding three unanswered goals (including an empty-netter) en route to the loss. Sorokin hasn't earned a win since Nov. 25, dropping seven consecutive starts despite allowing three or fewer goals in five of the seven contests. The 27-year-old netminder falls to 10-11-1 with a .924 save percentage.