Sorokin allowed a pair of goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Sorokin allowed a pair of first-period goals, including a Travis Sanheim shorthanded tally, but blanked the Flyers in the second and third to keep the Islanders within a goal before Kevin Hayes closed out the game with an empty netter. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Sorokin. The 27-year-old netminder is now 10-6-0 with an excellent .933 save percentage this season.