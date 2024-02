Sorokin turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Stars.

Sorokin was excellent Monday, holding the Dallas to a pair of second-period goals in a winning effort. The 28-year-old Sorokin had been struggling a bit coming into the outing, going 1-1-1 with an .869 save percentage in his prior three starts. Overall, he's 18-13-11 with a .910 save percentage and 3.11 GAA through 42 appearances this season. The Islanders are back in action Thursday on the road against Detroit.