Sorokin stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Sorokin endured a slow start to the season with three straight losses, but he seems to be turning things around after coming out on top in his last two starts. However, he's still allowed seven goals in those two wins, so he's far from a reliable presence between the pipes for the Islanders. Sorokin has allowed 19 goals on 150 shots across five starts this season, which translates to a 3.90 GAA and an .873 save percentage -- both would be career-worst marks by a wide margin over the course of a full season for the 30-year netminder. Sorokin's next chance to play will come Thursday at home against the Red Wings.