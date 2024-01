Sorokin stopped 41 of 43 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Stars.

Sorokin was excellent Sunday, allowing just two second-period goals while making 40-plus saves for the fifth time this season as the Islanders earned the win in overtime. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Sorokin as he improved to 14-11-9 with a .910 save percentage and 3.17 GAA this season. The Isles are back in action Tuesday at home against Vegas.