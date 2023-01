Sorokin allowed three goals on 45 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Sorokin did his part to force overtime Thursday, turning aside 42 of 45 shots but was bested by Dylan Cozens on a breakaway just 12 seconds into the extra frame. Sorokin has just one win in his last six starts, despite a .941 save percentage in that span. The 27-year-old netminder falls to 15-14-4 with a .926 save percentage on the season.