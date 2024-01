Sorokin allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Blackhawks on Friday.

Sorokin and the Islanders held a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes, and New York led late into the second before Boris Katchouk and Joey Anderson struck for a pair of goals in the final two minutes to give Chicago a 2-1 advantage. While the Isles were able to draw even and force OT, Seth Jones beat the tendy just 22 second into the extra session for the loss in his eight consecutive start.