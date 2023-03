Sorokin stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Sorokin has won five of his last six starts, yielding 14 goals over that span. Outside of Kevin Labanc's opening tally in the first period, Sorokin didn't face much of a challenge Saturday. The 27-year-old is up to 25-19-6 with a 2.37 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 52 appearances this season. The Islanders' next game is at home versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.