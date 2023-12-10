Sorokin made 34 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

The Kings went up 2-0 in a 3:28 span in the second period on goals by Adrian Kempe, who scored on the power play, and Vladislav Gavrikov, who fired an even-strength snipe through a sea of humans. Sorokin has seen his numbers slip to 3.12 (GAA) and .913 (save percentage) this season, but that's more a function of the team around him than his own skills. Any netminder with that solid a save percentage is, quite bluntly, seeing far too many pucks. And he can't stop them all.