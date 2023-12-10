Sorokin made 34 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

The Kings went up 2-0 in a 3:28 span in the second period on goals by Adrian Kempe, who scored on the power play, and Vladislav Gavrikov, who fired an even-strength snipe through a sea of skaters. Sorokin has a disappointing 7-4-6 record this season with a 3.12 GAA and a .913 save percentage, but that's more a function of the team around him than his own skills. He has been seeing far too many pucks and simply can't stop them all.