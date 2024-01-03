Sorokin stopped 23 of 27 shots in a relief appearance en route to a 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

Sorokin drew into the game late in the first period after Semyon Varlamov was forced out due to an undisclosed injury. Although he was initially solid with the Islanders even building up a 3-1 lead early in the second period, Sorokin ultimately couldn't contain the Avalanche, which resulted in the goaltender suffering his third defeat over his last four games -- he's 1-2-1 with a 3.81 GAA and an .888 save percentage in that span, which drops the 28-year-old to an 11-6-8 record, 3.19 GAA and .910 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. The Islanders will likely lean heavily on Sorokin for as long as Varlamov is injured.