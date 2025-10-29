Sorokin stopped 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin has allowed at least three goals in all seven of his starts this season, going 2-4-1. He's given up four goals in five of those outings, but he hasn't been worse than that yet. Tuesday's performance was a disappointment since the Islanders took an early 2-0 lead and Sorokin couldn't make it last, though two of the Bruins' four goals against him were on power plays. With a 3.75 GAA and an .868 save percentage so far, Sorokin's best attribute has been ample playing time. David Rittich will start Thursday's road game against the Hurricanes, and it's expected Sorokin will get the nod for Friday's road matchup versus the Capitals.