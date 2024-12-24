Sorokin stopped 18 of 24 shots in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Sabres. One of the goals he allowed was an empty-netter in the third period.

Sorokin had his worst game of the season by a wide margin Monday, and he gave up seven goals to a team that had suffered 13 losses in a row. The Russian netminder hasn't been at his best of late and has gone 2-3-0 over his last five appearances, a span in which he's posted an absurdly high 4.54 GAA and a poor .836 save percentage. The Christmas break should give Sorokin some much-needed rest amid this woeful stretch of form.