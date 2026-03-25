Sorokin took the loss Tuesday as the Islanders were downed 4-3 by Chicago, allowing one goal on 12 shots after replacing David Rittich to begin the second period.

Sorokin entered the game with his team down 3-1, so Frank Nazar's tally early in the second period ended up sticking the netminder with the loss. The Islanders' defense has been letting both goalies down in March, and over nine outings on the month Sorokin has gone 4-5-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .904 save percentage.