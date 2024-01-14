Sorokin allowed two goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin took his fifth loss in the last seven games (2-4-1) with a late collapse. He kept Nashville off the board for 55 minutes before Luke Evangelista scored a power-play goal to tie it at 1-1 and Alexandre Carrier buried the game-winner with eight seconds left in the third period. Sorokin is down to 13-9-8 with a 3.15 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 30 appearances. The 28-year-old is seeing everyday playing time with Semyon Varlamov (lower body) out, but it's not doing Sorokin's numbers any favors. The Islanders' road trip continues Monday in Minnesota.