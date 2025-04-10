Coach Patrick Roy said Thursday that Sorokin is out with a lower-body injury, not a back issue, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin is expected to miss Thursday's tilt versus the Rangers. He is 29-23-6 with a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 59 appearances this season. Look for Marcus Hogberg to start Thursday with emergency callup Tristan Lennox as the backup goaltender. Consider Sorokin day-to-day at this time.