Sorokin turned aside 26 shots during a 2-0 defeat to the Coyotes on Thursday.

Sorokin, who earned shutouts in two starts against the Coyotes last season, kept the scoreless streak intact through 41 minutes Thursday. The 27-year-old netminder maintained a 0-0 tie with a flurry of second-period saves. Sorokin (6-4-0) turned aside Jack McBain on a 2-on-1 breakaway and Nick Bjugstad on his shot and rebound effort a few minutes later. Sorokin was finally solved by Travis Boyd one minute into the third period.