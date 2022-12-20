Sorokin registered 46 saves through overtime, but suffered a 1-0 shootout loss to Colorado on Monday.

Sorokin was beaten in one of two shootout rounds, but this will still be recorded as his third shutout of the season. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old has now lost his last six starts, giving him a 10-10-1 record, 2.36 GAA and .926 save percentage in 23 games this season.