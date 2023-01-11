Sorokin turned aside 25 of 26 shots through overtime in a 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

Sorokin was beaten by Jason Robertson just 3:42 into the contest and then again in the shootout. Sorokin is 14-13-2 with a 2.30 GAA and .925 save percentage in 31 games this season. He's dropped three of his last four contests even though he's allowed only 10 goals over that span.