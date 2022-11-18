Sorokin made 26 saves during a 5-4 loss to the host Predators on Thursday.

Playing behind a slow-starting team that captured just three of its opening 12 faceoffs, Sorokin yielded three goals on his opening 10 shots. The 27-year-old netminder couldn't overcome the slow start. The Islanders, who had 10 different skates post minus first-period ratings Thursday, have allowed their opponent to score first during 12 of 18 outings, going 5-7-0. Sorokin fell to 7-5-0 as the Islanders' slide against the Predators continued, going 0-6-2 in their past eight matchups.