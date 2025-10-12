Sorokin stopped 25 of 29 shots on target in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Sorokin struggled early on in Saturday's contest, allowing the first four goals of the game across 36 minutes. However, he kept the Capitals off the scoresheet in the third period, allowing Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer to steal the show with the period's lone goal. With the loss, the 30-year-old Sorokin has a 0-2-0 record, a 4.21 GAA and a .860 save percentage through two appearances. It's an unfortunate start to the season for Sorokin, who was one of ten goalies to reach the 30-win mark last season. Despite the struggles, his fantasy ceiling remains open as he is set to be the clear No. 1 option ahead of David Rittich. If the Islanders can strengthen their defensive play ahead of Sorokin, he could continue to build upon his solid campaign from last season, making him a strong goaltending option in all fantasy formats.