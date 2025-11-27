Sorokin stopped 11 of 14 shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Boston.

Sorokin struggled on a low volume of save attempts Wednesday, and his night was highlighted by allowing a shorthanded goal to Alex Steeves midway through the third period. With the loss, Sorokin has a 7-7-2 record with a 2.70 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Despite picking up his second consecutive loss, the 30-year-old twine protector has played at a higher level in November and hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game since Oct. 28. If he can find the win column soon and prove that the past two contests are nothing more than a quick slump, Sorokin should continue to be valued as a solid option in most two-goalie formats in fantasy. His next chance to take the ice is Friday against the Flyers.