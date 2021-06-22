Sorokin came off the bench to stop 19 of 24 shots in an 8-0 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5 on Monday.

The game had already gotten away from the Islanders when Sorokin relieved starter Semyon Varlamov with 4:33 left in the first period and the Lightning on top 3-0. It appeared for a moment early in the second frame that Varlamov would have to re-enter the game, but Sorokin stayed between the pipes after being shaken up by a blast off his mask. The 25-year-old Sorokin is 4-1 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2.79 GAA and .922 save percentage.