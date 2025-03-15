Sorokin gave up two goals on 35 shots faced in Friday's overtime loss to the Oilers.

Sorokin was beaten twice by Leon Draisaitl, one of the hottest players in the NHL right now thanks to his 17-game point streak, but other than that, he was excellent between the pipes. Sorokin has dropped his last two starts, but he's been very good of late despite what his record says. He's posted a save percentage of at least .900 in his last four appearances, going 2-1-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .933 save percentage over that span.