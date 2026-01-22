Sorokin stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Islanders scored first, but they only scored once, giving Sorokin insufficient support. The 30-year-old netminder has won four of his last six outings, but he's given up at least three goals in four of those games. He's now at a 16-12-2 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 30 starts. Fantasy managers can be happy with his heavy workload, but the results have been a bit inconsistent lately. The Islanders' next game is at home Saturday versus the Sabres.